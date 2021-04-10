Brandon Collins is a Knowledge Manager with the Army Enterprise Service Desk-Europe and Africa. As a AESD Knowledge Manager, his duties include resolving Tier I IT issues, escalating Tier II/III issues to the responsible organization, and identifying and reporting IT service problems. The AESD's mission is to provide an effective, responsive, customer-focused, single point of contact for all IT services on a 24/7/365 basis. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6871190
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-FX425-001
|Resolution:
|1587x2245
|Size:
|608.73 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|GRAND FORKS, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Spotlight - Brandon Collins, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
