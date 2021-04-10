2d TSB Spotlight - Brandon Collins

Brandon Collins is a Knowledge Manager with the Army Enterprise Service Desk-Europe and Africa. As a AESD Knowledge Manager, his duties include resolving Tier I IT issues, escalating Tier II/III issues to the responsible organization, and identifying and reporting IT service problems. The AESD's mission is to provide an effective, responsive, customer-focused, single point of contact for all IT services on a 24/7/365 basis. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

