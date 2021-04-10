Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB Spotlight - Brandon Collins

    2d TSB Spotlight - Brandon Collins

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Brandon Collins is a Knowledge Manager with the Army Enterprise Service Desk-Europe and Africa. As a AESD Knowledge Manager, his duties include resolving Tier I IT issues, escalating Tier II/III issues to the responsible organization, and identifying and reporting IT service problems. The AESD's mission is to provide an effective, responsive, customer-focused, single point of contact for all IT services on a 24/7/365 basis. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:24
    Photo ID: 6871190
    VIRIN: 211004-A-FX425-001
    Resolution: 1587x2245
    Size: 608.73 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Hometown: GRAND FORKS, ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Spotlight - Brandon Collins, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence
    2d TSB Spotlight
    AESD
    Army Enterprise Service Desk-Europe and Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT