Chalrie Company conducts grenade launcher range

210928-M-ET529-2079 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew George, a rifleman assigned to Charlie company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in with an M320 grenade launcher during a live-fire exercise, Sept. 28. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Location: UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KW