    Multinational Forces Attend the Commander’s Update Brief

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Peter Ehlers, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 40, deputy commodore of Combined Task Force (CTF) 401 and other multinational forces attend the Commander’s Update Brief while aboard the Makassar-class landing platform dock ship BAP Pisco (AMP 156) during UNITAS LXII, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 22:54
    Photo ID: 6870880
    VIRIN: 210930-N-N3764-0002
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 335.82 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Forces Attend the Commander’s Update Brief, by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Peru
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Partner Nations
    UNITASLXII

    OPTIONS

