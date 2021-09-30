EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Peter Ehlers, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 40, deputy commodore of Combined Task Force (CTF) 401 and other multinational forces attend the Commander’s Update Brief while aboard the Makassar-class landing platform dock ship BAP Pisco (AMP 156) during UNITAS LXII, Sept. 30, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

