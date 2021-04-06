Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portrait SMSgt Ginther

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott 

    162nd Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Ginther poses for his final official photo before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6870580
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-AP720-001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait SMSgt Ginther, by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3NOX6

