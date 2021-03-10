Photo illustration made in Adobe Photoshop created in order to help promote goal setting for the new fiscal year Oct. 3, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Setting goals gives Airmen direction for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 15:01
|Photo ID:
|6870483
|VIRIN:
|211003-Z-QG092-1053
|Resolution:
|6893x4600
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goals, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT