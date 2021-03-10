Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goals

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Photo illustration made in Adobe Photoshop created in order to help promote goal setting for the new fiscal year Oct. 3, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Setting goals gives Airmen direction for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 15:01
    Photo ID: 6870483
    VIRIN: 211003-Z-QG092-1053
    Resolution: 6893x4600
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    TAGS

    GOALS
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    goal settingi

