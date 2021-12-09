Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Airman named Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Wilkes 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Gore, a firefighter assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, won the 2020 Chief Albert Fitzpatrick Award for Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year. In 2020, Gore deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel, responding to multiple emergencies at home and abroad. He also volunteered to support the National Guard's COVID-19 support efforts around Ohio, all while attending college full-time and continuing career development through Professional Military Education. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Wilkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6870474
    VIRIN: 210912-F-UU619-278
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.96 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Airman named Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year, by TSgt John Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year
    2020 Chief Albert Fitzpatrick Award

