180FW Airman named Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year

Staff Sgt. Brandon Gore, a firefighter assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, won the 2020 Chief Albert Fitzpatrick Award for Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year. In 2020, Gore deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel, responding to multiple emergencies at home and abroad. He also volunteered to support the National Guard's COVID-19 support efforts around Ohio, all while attending college full-time and continuing career development through Professional Military Education. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Wilkes)

