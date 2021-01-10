211001-N-IW069-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2021) Machinery Repairman Fireman Tanner Mellinger, a native of Greenbrier, Tennessee, operates machinery used to trim metal for use on shipboard equipment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 1, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 19:35 Photo ID: 6870055 VIRIN: 211001-N-IW069-1098 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 799.16 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Operates Machinery, by PO3 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.