Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Operates Machinery

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Operates Machinery

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaiah Williams 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211001-N-IW069-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2021) Machinery Repairman Fireman Tanner Mellinger, a native of Greenbrier, Tennessee, operates machinery used to trim metal for use on shipboard equipment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 1, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 19:35
    Photo ID: 6870055
    VIRIN: 211001-N-IW069-1098
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 799.16 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Operates Machinery, by PO3 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Machinery Repairman
    VINCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT