Senior Airman Jose Hernandez-Hernandez, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance specialist, and native of Veracruz, Mexico, became a citizen of the U.S. in August, and received a U.S. flag and a copy of the constitution from the vehicle management flight Sept. 12, 2021, commemorating his achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6869980
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-EW270-2001
|Resolution:
|5102x3565
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reservist achieves dream of becoming a U.S. citizen, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
