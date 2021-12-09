Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservist achieves dream of becoming a U.S. citizen

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jose Hernandez-Hernandez, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance specialist, and native of Veracruz, Mexico, became a citizen of the U.S. in August, and received a U.S. flag and a copy of the constitution from the vehicle management flight Sept. 12, 2021, commemorating his achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

