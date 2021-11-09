507th Air Refueling Wing Oklahoma State University flyover

The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker is lowered as the aircraft passes over Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday Sept. 11 before the start of the Tulsa University and Oklahoma State University football game. The aircraft is assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing based at Tinker AFB, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly)

