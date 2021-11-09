Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th Air Refueling Wing Oklahoma State University flyover

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker is lowered as the aircraft passes over Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday Sept. 11 before the start of the Tulsa University and Oklahoma State University football game. The aircraft is assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing based at Tinker AFB, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6869979
    VIRIN: 210911-F-YA464-1000
    Resolution: 3528x2520
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th Air Refueling Wing Oklahoma State University flyover, by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9-11
    KC135
    AFRC
    AF Reserve
    507ARW
    TinkerAFB

