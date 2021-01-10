Baton Rouge resident receives Blue Roof after Hurricane Ida

“After Hurricane Ida I came outside and all my shingles were all over the yard and on my van, just everywhere,” said Brenda Joseph a Blue Roof recipient in Baton Rouge, LA. “After I got my blue roof this week, I recommended it to one of my friends who has damage to her roof. Especially the elderly, I’m telling them to get help through FEMA or sign up for a tarp from the Army Corps.”



The Operation Blue Roof deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2021. To learn more, or to apply for the free program, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

