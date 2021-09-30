Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela stands in front of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2015. He also received his Masters of Business Administration from Trident University while attending the academy. Grela transferred into the military's newest branch of service - the Space Force - on Oct. 1. (Courtesy photo by Command Sgt. Major Jeffery Grela/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:39 Photo ID: 6868847 VIRIN: 210930-A-YP620-810 Resolution: 2790x2563 Size: 978.03 KB Location: CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Profiles in Space – The path to “Guardian” – Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela transfers to U.S. Space Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.