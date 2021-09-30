Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Space – The path to “Guardian” – Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela transfers to U.S. Space Force

    Profiles in Space – The path to “Guardian” – Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela transfers to U.S. Space Force

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela stands in front of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2015. He also received his Masters of Business Administration from Trident University while attending the academy. Grela transferred into the military's newest branch of service - the Space Force - on Oct. 1. (Courtesy photo by Command Sgt. Major Jeffery Grela/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:39
    Photo ID: 6868847
    VIRIN: 210930-A-YP620-810
    Resolution: 2790x2563
    Size: 978.03 KB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Profiles in Space – The path to "Guardian" – Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela transfers to U.S. Space Force

    Profiles in Space &ndash; The path to &ldquo;Guardian&rdquo; &ndash; Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Grela transfers to U.S. Space Force

    TAGS

    53rd Signal Battalion
    Satellite communications.
    SMDC
    WSOC
    Space Force

