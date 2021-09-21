Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing initiates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with the Savage Cerberus training event

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing initiates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with the Savage Cerberus training event

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Tre Davis 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Airmen from the 33rd Network Warfare Squadron utilize their training to defend the network during the SAVAGE CERBERUS event September 23, 2021 at the San Antonio Museum of Art and Technology, Port San Antonio, Texas. The 688th Cyberspace Wing applies efforts toward activities that most directly support the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Sixteenth Air Force, Air Combat Command, and Air Force priorities during the commencement of the SAVAGE CERBERUS event.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    Cyber
    U.S. Air Force
    Port San Antonio
    688 CW
    Savage Cerberus

