    Wolfpack members prepare for PT tests

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    AFN Kunsan

    Master Sgt. Anthony Gillespie, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit production superintendent, performs pull ups to prepare for an upcoming physical training test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. PT tests ensure Airmen maintain physical fitness and remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

