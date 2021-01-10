Master Sgt. Anthony Gillespie, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit production superintendent, performs pull ups to prepare for an upcoming physical training test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. PT tests ensure Airmen maintain physical fitness and remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6868125
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-GE908-1001
|Resolution:
|3645x2050
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolfpack members prepare for PT tests, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT