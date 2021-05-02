Supra Coders

Senior Airman Emily Hosoya, a Supra Coder and a space systems operator at the 2nd Space Warning Squadron, is specifically picked to be trained to develop software and code at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 10, 2021. These are the first steps to create a lean and innovative Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

