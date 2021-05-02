Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supra Coders

    Supra Coders

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    Senior Airman Emily Hosoya, a Supra Coder and a space systems operator at the 2nd Space Warning Squadron, is specifically picked to be trained to develop software and code at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 10, 2021. These are the first steps to create a lean and innovative Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:22
    Photo ID: 6866092
    VIRIN: 210205-F-NC038-755
    Resolution: 2055x2569
    Size: 556 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    Space Force

