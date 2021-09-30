2SBCT Leader's Time Training

Maj. Christopher Liebes, Operations Officer assigned to 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, teaches a class on the National Training Center to brigade leaders at Fort Carson, Colo., Sep. 30. The Warhorse Brigade is preparing for its National Training Center rotation in November of 2021. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

