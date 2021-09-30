Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Leader's Time Training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Christopher Liebes, Operations Officer assigned to 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, teaches a class on the National Training Center to brigade leaders at Fort Carson, Colo., Sep. 30. The Warhorse Brigade is preparing for its National Training Center rotation in November of 2021. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Classroom
    4th Infantry Division
    NTC
    Training

