    Meet Team Buckley

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    Airman 1st Class Micah Ottens an Intelligence Analyst from the 566th Intelligence Squadron poses on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 16th, 2021. This weeks Meet Team Buckley also takes part as a Honor guard member for the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Team Buckley, by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    Space Force

