    225,000 Accident Free Flying Hours

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Please join us in saluting the world's best maintainers, pilots, navs, crew, and all our Airman who helped the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard reach 225,000 accident-free flying hours! Unceasing attention to detail, and love for what we do and each other makes it all happen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Matt Schwartz)

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Middletown
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    EC-130J
    PAANG
    225K

