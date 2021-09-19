Please join us in saluting the world's best maintainers, pilots, navs, crew, and all our Airman who helped the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard reach 225,000 accident-free flying hours! Unceasing attention to detail, and love for what we do and each other makes it all happen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Matt Schwartz)

