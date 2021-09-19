Please join us in saluting the world's best maintainers, pilots, navs, crew, and all our Airman who helped the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard reach 225,000 accident-free flying hours! Unceasing attention to detail, and love for what we do and each other makes it all happen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Matt Schwartz)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 07:47
|Photo ID:
|6863399
|VIRIN:
|210919-Z-IM339-1001
|Resolution:
|6146x4102
|Size:
|12.97 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 225,000 Accident Free Flying Hours, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
