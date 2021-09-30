U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, The Marine Corps Air Station commanding officer receives a plaque from Rear Adm. Komuta, Commander Escort Flotilla One at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The air station is the only Marine Corps installation with a collocated harbor and airfield, making it a location of vital importance for joint-service and bilateral operations. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6862937
|VIRIN:
|210930-M-MY099-1035
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.8 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
