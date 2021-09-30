JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, The Marine Corps Air Station commanding officer,(Left), Rear Adm. Komuta, Commander Escort Flotilla One, (center), Capt. Kawauchi, commanding officer of Izumo, (right), tours the Izumo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The air station is the only Marine Corps installation with a collocated harbor and airfield, making it a location of vital importance for joint-service and bilateral operations. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

