JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, The Marine Corps Air Station commanding officer welcomes Capt. Kawauchi, commanding officer of Izumo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely postured to provide advanced naval integration in support of regional security and the U.S.-Japan alliance, and has a history of usage, from the offload of JSDF aircraft to the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster assistance in Japan’s times of need. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

