U.S. Army Reserve Nurses Arrive on Guam, Augment Patient Care at GMH

TAMUNING, Guam (Sept. 30, 2021) - More than a dozen U.S. Army reserve nurses began orientation at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) on Sept. 30, as part of their Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assignment on Guam to augment patient care at the island's only public hospital. The assignment was made possible at the request of the Governor of Guam, through FEMA and the Department of Defense (DoD). The multidisciplinary nurses will be assigned to GMHA for 30 days, and are lodging in an off-base hotel. All nurses are vaccinated and were COVID-19 tested upon arrival. (Photo courtesy of GMHA Public Information Office)

