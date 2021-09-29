DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 29, 2021) – U.S. service members along with command leadership pose for a photo after a three day indoctrination course onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Sep. 29, 2021. The command indoctrination is a three day course that allows for newly arriving service members to be introduced to the command policies along with each department. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6862734 VIRIN: 210929-N-US228-1004 Resolution: 5197x2934 Size: 11.52 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Indoctrination September 2021, by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.