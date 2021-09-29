Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Indoctrination September 2021

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 29, 2021) – U.S. service members along with command leadership pose for a photo after a three day indoctrination course onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Sep. 29, 2021. The command indoctrination is a three day course that allows for newly arriving service members to be introduced to the command policies along with each department. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released)

