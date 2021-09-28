Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From agony to advocacy

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Shea Abraham, Joint Typhoon Warning Center weather journeyman, shares her story of how she started advocating for suicide prevention awareness at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. Abraham lost four friends to suicide within a span of 17 months and now shares her story to inspire others.

    JBPHH
    USAF
    Suicide Prevention Month
    VPI

