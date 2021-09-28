From agony to advocacy

Senior Airman Shea Abraham, Joint Typhoon Warning Center weather journeyman, shares her story of how she started advocating for suicide prevention awareness at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. Abraham lost four friends to suicide within a span of 17 months and now shares her story to inspire others.
