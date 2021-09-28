WTI 1-22: Ground Base Air Defense

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Keven Quinonez, left, from Nashville, Tenn., and Lance Cpl. Jori Cade, right, from Tulsa, Okla., both low altitude air defense (LAAD) gunners, assigned to 2nd LAAD Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, scan for simulated enemy aircraft using an FIM-92 Stinger, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez)

