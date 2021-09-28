Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 1-22: Ground Base Air Defense

    WTI 1-22: Ground Base Air Defense

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Keven Quinonez, left, from Nashville, Tenn., and Lance Cpl. Jori Cade, right, from Tulsa, Okla., both low altitude air defense (LAAD) gunners, assigned to 2nd LAAD Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, scan for simulated enemy aircraft using an FIM-92 Stinger, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021.  WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Larisa Chavez)  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6862521
    VIRIN: 210928-M-NV243-0038
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-22: Ground Base Air Defense, by LCpl Larisa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    2D MAW
    Stinger
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    GBAD
    2nd LAAD Battalion
    WTI 1-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT