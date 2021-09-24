Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general visits DPTMS

Mr. Jaymes Picott, chief, Mobilization Division, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security (DPTMS), left, meets with Maj. Gen. Lee Hopkins, assistant adjutant general, Louisiana National Guard, center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Sandel, Jr., sergeant major, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, at DPTMS headquarters, September 24, 2021. The meeting allowed conversations about the capabilities of DPTMS. Hopkins and Sandel, Jr. visited to welcome home Soldiers from the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, who returned from deployment to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations and to become familiar with the mobilization, demobilization, and other processes and procedures of DPTMS. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro)

