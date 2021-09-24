Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general visits DPTMS

    Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general visits DPTMS

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Mr. Jaymes Picott, chief, Mobilization Division, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security (DPTMS), left, meets with Maj. Gen. Lee Hopkins, assistant adjutant general, Louisiana National Guard, center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Sandel, Jr., sergeant major, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, at DPTMS headquarters, September 24, 2021. The meeting allowed conversations about the capabilities of DPTMS. Hopkins and Sandel, Jr. visited to welcome home Soldiers from the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, who returned from deployment to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations and to become familiar with the mobilization, demobilization, and other processes and procedures of DPTMS. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:27
    Photo ID: 6861813
    VIRIN: 210924-A-GJ246-5437
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, NM, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general visits DPTMS, by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    United States Army Reserve
    256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    DPTMS
    647th Regional Support Group
    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT