Crystal Kingery, business consultant, works from her front porch Oct. 27, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Kingery is a self-employed military spouse who has the freedom of being able to work where and when she wants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 12:04 Photo ID: 6861686 VIRIN: 210927-F-ZZ966-8375 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.35 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military spouse, mother, business owner, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.