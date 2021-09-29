Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Naval Community College Begins Pilot II; Accepts Applications Starting Oct. 1

    US Naval Community College Begins Pilot II; Accepts Applications Starting Oct. 1

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Infographic of the U.S. Naval Community College Pilot II, Phase 2A timeline. Digital art generated in Adobe Photoshop using icons, shapes, and text. This was generated Sept. 29, 2021 for the Oct. 1 start of Pilot II, Phase 2A. This graphic was intended to be shared with a press release detailing information about the USNCC's Pilot II, Phase 2A, with further release on social media channels. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6861387
    VIRIN: 210929-N-YC738-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 621.13 KB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Community College Begins Pilot II; Accepts Applications Starting Oct. 1, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Naval Community College Begins Pilot II; Accepts Applications Starting Oct. 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Studies
    Education
    USNCC
    Pilot II
    Naval Certificate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT