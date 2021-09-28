Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Wing Emergency Responders, Ready for Anything.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Metz, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, straps his gas mask into his helmet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2021. Metz's red helmet helps to indicate him as the lead firefighter on scene (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift).

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

