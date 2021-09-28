USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

210928-N-HS181-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) A Sailor fires an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

