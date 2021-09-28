Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210928-N-HS181-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) A Sailor fires an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6860876
    VIRIN: 210928-N-HS181-1008
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 764.38 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    live fire exercise
    gunner's mate
    ao
    cvn 70
    uss carl vinson
    .50 cal machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT