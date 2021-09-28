210928-N-HS181-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) A Sailor fires an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6860876
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-HS181-1008
|Resolution:
|4240x2384
|Size:
|764.38 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
