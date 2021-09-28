Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training to Fly, Fight and Win

    Training to Fly, Fight and Win

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Senior Airman Jason Dudley, Aircrew Flight Equipment section lead, conducts rapid decompression training during their initial course at the Carter P. Luna Physiological Training Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2021. Airmen at the Peterson Physiological Training Center conduct training for anyone who may be inside an aircraft, to help them understand the symptoms and effects of hypoxia and how to correct it before there are extreme negative effects. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 18:42
    Photo ID: 6860843
    VIRIN: 210928-F-OE369-1628
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training to Fly, Fight and Win, by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airpower
    Pilot training
    Aerospace Physiology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT