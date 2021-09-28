Senior Airman Jason Dudley, Aircrew Flight Equipment section lead, conducts rapid decompression training during their initial course at the Carter P. Luna Physiological Training Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2021. Airmen at the Peterson Physiological Training Center conduct training for anyone who may be inside an aircraft, to help them understand the symptoms and effects of hypoxia and how to correct it before there are extreme negative effects. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6860843 VIRIN: 210928-F-OE369-1628 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.25 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training to Fly, Fight and Win, by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.