Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Operation Training Course Green Mile

    Jungle Operation Training Course Green Mile

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adron OConnor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Schofield Barracks, HI - Students attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile on September 23, 2021 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Green Mile is a 3 mile physical endurance course and is the culminating event for the JOTC.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adron O'Connor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:19
    Photo ID: 6860759
    VIRIN: 210923-A-MQ898-457
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operation Training Course Green Mile, by SPC Adron OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Army
    Training
    Jungle Operation Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT