Jungle Operation Training Course Green Mile

Schofield Barracks, HI - Students attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile on September 23, 2021 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Green Mile is a 3 mile physical endurance course and is the culminating event for the JOTC.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adron O'Connor)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US