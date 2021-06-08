Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force medic earns 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year recognition after heroism in Kenya

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amaani Lyle 

    Air Force District of Washington

    United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Colleen Mitchell, Air Force District of Washington Air Force Element member at the Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, stands at the campus entrance Aug. 6. The non-commissioned officer earned a coveted place in the Department of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amaani Lyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6860656
    VIRIN: 210806-F-TM683-799
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force medic earns 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year recognition after heroism in Kenya, by MSgt Amaani Lyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    12OAY
    12OAY2021
    Manda bay-Camp Simba

