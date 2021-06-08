United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Colleen Mitchell, Air Force District of Washington Air Force Element member at the Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, stands at the campus entrance Aug. 6. The non-commissioned officer earned a coveted place in the Department of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amaani Lyle)
|08.06.2021
|09.28.2021 15:54
|6860656
|210806-F-TM683-799
|3024x4032
|1.66 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|TAMPA, FL, US
|1
|0
Air Force medic earns 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year recognition after heroism in Kenya
