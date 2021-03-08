Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRT Mission to Help Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans (PIC)

    TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard partnered with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, are starting the day early to help build homes for Cherokee Veterans in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, July 26 - August 6, as part of the Defense Department’s Innovative Readiness Training program, or IRT. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Location: TAHLEQUAH, OK, US 
    IRT
    Oklahoma
    Tahlequah
    3N0X6
    IRTs Win

