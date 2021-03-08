IRT Mission to Help Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans (PIC)

Members from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard partnered with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, are starting the day early to help build homes for Cherokee Veterans in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, July 26 - August 6, as part of the Defense Department’s Innovative Readiness Training program, or IRT. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton)

