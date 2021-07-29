Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courses help NUWC Division Newport employees develop leadership skills

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees participate in a self-leadership course on July 29, 2021, which is part of several pilot classes designed to improve leadership skills. Pictured are Brian Wise (standing, from left), Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Jimmie Reid, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; Bob Freytag, senior consulting partner and director of Consulting Services with the Ken Blanchard Cos.; Phillip Trujillo (sitting, from left),USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Ying Xia, Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department.

    Courses help NUWC Division Newport employees develop leadership skills

