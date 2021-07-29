Courses help NUWC Division Newport employees develop leadership skills

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees participate in a self-leadership course on July 29, 2021, which is part of several pilot classes designed to improve leadership skills. Pictured are Brian Wise (standing, from left), Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Jimmie Reid, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; Bob Freytag, senior consulting partner and director of Consulting Services with the Ken Blanchard Cos.; Phillip Trujillo (sitting, from left),USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Ying Xia, Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department.

