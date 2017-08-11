Longtime Army Guard aviator, advisor promoted to major general

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, right, pin Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert with two stars during a promotion ceremony at the Nevada Capitol on Nov. 7, 2017. Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert is the first Nevada Army Guard major general in three decades.

