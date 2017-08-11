Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime Army Guard aviator, advisor promoted to major general

    CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, right, pin Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert with two stars during a promotion ceremony at the Nevada Capitol on Nov. 7, 2017. Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert is the first Nevada Army Guard major general in three decades.

    Nevada National Guard
    Robert Herbert

