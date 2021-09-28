MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2021) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-138 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 02:16
|Photo ID:
|6859479
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-GR586-1052
|Resolution:
|4505x2999
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VAQ-138 Launches in Misawa, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT