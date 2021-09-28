MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2021) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-138 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 02:16 Photo ID: 6859479 VIRIN: 210928-N-GR586-1052 Resolution: 4505x2999 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VAQ-138 Launches in Misawa, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.