    VAQ-138 Launches in Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2021) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-138 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    TAGS

    Growler
    NAF Misawa
    Yellow Jackets
    VAQ-138

