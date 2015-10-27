Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Oshkosh B'Gosh suspender clip

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2015

    An Oshkosh B’Gosh suspender clip, discovered at a Fort McCoy archaeological site, is shown above. The clip was one of more than 1,800 artifacts, most dating from the first half of the 20th century, found at a site that was thought to be used as a garbage dump by multiple families.

