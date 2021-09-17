Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New teen center opens on Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    David Roudybush, deputy to the garrison commander, and several teenage volunteers cut the ribbon Sept. 17 at the new Bastogne Teen Center to officially welcome the public to the new facility at 1232 Bastogne Ave. The new facility is equipped with a theater, small gymnasium, computer lab and gaming room, a tech room, art studio and music room, as well as a homework and snack area. The wide variety of activities available to teens and the exposure to different potential interests at the facility are an important part of youth development, Roudybush said.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 15:14
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    New Teen Center opens on Fort Campbell

