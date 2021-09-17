David Roudybush, deputy to the garrison commander, and several teenage volunteers cut the ribbon Sept. 17 at the new Bastogne Teen Center to officially welcome the public to the new facility at 1232 Bastogne Ave. The new facility is equipped with a theater, small gymnasium, computer lab and gaming room, a tech room, art studio and music room, as well as a homework and snack area. The wide variety of activities available to teens and the exposure to different potential interests at the facility are an important part of youth development, Roudybush said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 15:14 Photo ID: 6858798 VIRIN: 210924-A-N1234-004 Resolution: 1763x1175 Size: 288.17 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New teen center opens on Fort Campbell, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.