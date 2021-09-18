Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC employee receives Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army

    JMC employee receives Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Brig. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, presents JMC Demilitarization Director Jim Veto with his award upon being named one of 10 employees across the four-star U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprise to receive a 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army Sept. 20. Veto led a team that identified potential vulnerabilities in the U.S. ammunition supply chain and how to mitigate them, thereby increasing the security of America’s munitions stockpile and the safety of U.S. troops (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Eldridge).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6858478
    VIRIN: 210918-A-FE115-353
    Resolution: 2441x2156
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC employee receives Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMC employee receives Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    none

    TAGS

    People
    U.S. Army
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    Dellamonica Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT