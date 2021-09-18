Brig. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, presents JMC Demilitarization Director Jim Veto with his award upon being named one of 10 employees across the four-star U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprise to receive a 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army Sept. 20. Veto led a team that identified potential vulnerabilities in the U.S. ammunition supply chain and how to mitigate them, thereby increasing the security of America’s munitions stockpile and the safety of U.S. troops (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Eldridge).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 13:13 Photo ID: 6858478 VIRIN: 210918-A-FE115-353 Resolution: 2441x2156 Size: 2.64 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC employee receives Dellamonica Award for outstanding contributions to the U.S. Army, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.