    USCGC RESOLUTE Steams Through Isle de Tortue Canal, Haiti

    HAITI

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Ensign Alexander Cordes 

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter RESOLUTE

    USCGC RESOLUTE (WMEC 620) homeported in Saint Petersburg, FL steams through the Isle de Tortue Canal as part of overt U.S. presence operations in Northern Haiti to deter illegal and dangerous migrant voyages.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
