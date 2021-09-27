Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army announces OTA Agreement in support of Terrestrial Layer System – Brigade Combat Team Prototype

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    "The Terrestrial Layer System is the Army’s next generation tactical vehicle based system that delivers an integrated suite of Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyberspace Operations overmatch capabilities to enable the Joint All Domain Operational (JADO) Capable Force," said Ken Strayer, Project Manager for Electronic Warfare and Cyber (PM EW&C). "When fielded, TLS will be assigned to the Multi-functional Platoon and the EW Platoon organic to the Military Intelligence (MI) Company (MICO) in the BCTs. TLS will provide the warfighter at multiple echelons critical situational awareness of the enemy through detection, identification, location, exploitation, and disruption of enemy signals of interest." Design tenets are expeditionary to support the maneuver commander with electronic attack and offensive cyber warfare options to deny, degrade, disrupt, or manipulate enemy signals of interest and the targeted force. (Courtesy Photo Illustration)

