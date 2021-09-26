Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Kickers team up for soccer jamboree

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Army Logistics University students from the Basic Officer Leader and Senior Leader Courses provide coaching and instruction to the Afghan youths during a soccer jamboree Sunday that brought them together with Richmond’s professional soccer team, the Kickers, and members of Task Force Eagle and Fort Lee, Va. Task Force Eagle was formed to support Operation Allies Welcome, the effort in which the Department of Defense – through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security – is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general living needs for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at military facilities across the country. This initiative provides vulnerable Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Contributed Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers, Kickers team up for soccer jamboree with Afghan kids

    TAGS

    Community Support
    Task Force Eagle
    Army Logistics University
    Fort-Lee-News-2021
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

