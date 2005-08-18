(Courtesy Photo Provided) The Perez cousins enjoy some family time 2005 in Miami, Fla. From left to right are Bryme, Priscilla, Juan and Alexus.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2005
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 08:40
|Photo ID:
|6858054
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-JS123-001
|Resolution:
|975x710
|Size:
|165.49 KB
|Location:
|GLYNCO, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CHELTENHAM, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLETC Focus on Hispanic Heritage Month with Juan A. Perez, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FLETC Focus on Hispanic Heritage Month with Juan A. Perez
LEAVE A COMMENT