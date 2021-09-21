U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron secure the area of a simulated crash site during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. In the event of a major accident, firefighters will secure the area, rescue victims from the site and provide first aid until medical personnel arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6857740
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-GD090-0282
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.52 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
