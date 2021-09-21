U.S. Airmen from the 18th Security Forces Squadron communicate via radio with other first responders during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Security forces members ensure an accident site is secure and limit access to the area, mitigating danger to the community and enabling an efficient emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6857739
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-GD090-0465
|Resolution:
|6988x4659
|Size:
|16.45 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
