Kadena MARE Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group assess simulated crash victims during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Medical personnel are responsible for assessing injuries and demonstrating the proper care required for crash victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

