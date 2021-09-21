Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Kadena MARE Exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group assess simulated crash victims during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Medical personnel are responsible for assessing injuries and demonstrating the proper care required for crash victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 02:33
    Photo ID: 6857738
    VIRIN: 210921-F-GD090-0301
    Resolution: 7617x5078
    Size: 21.87 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    first responders
    Air Force
    Firefighters
    MARE
    Indo-PACOM

