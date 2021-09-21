U.S. Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron put out a simulated fire from a simulated U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crash during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The MARE exercise is conducted to test the readiness and response capabilities of the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6857736
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-GD090-0098
|Resolution:
|6681x4454
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
