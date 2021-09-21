Kadena MARE Exercise

The 18th Civil Engineering Squadron simulates extinguishing a 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle fire during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The MARE exercise tests the response times and processes of various units on Kadena, familiarizing the units with emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

