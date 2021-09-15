Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support 544th Red Horse Squadron

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support 544th Red Horse Squadron

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210920-N-DW148-0045 SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 20, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Darris Rankins, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, mixes mortar for a block wall the Seabees are building for 544th Red Horse Squadron's shop at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6857622
    VIRIN: 210920-N-DW148-0045
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support 544th Red Horse Squadron, by PO2 Luvenia Everettjackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT