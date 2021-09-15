210920-N-DW148-0045 SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 20, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Darris Rankins, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, mixes mortar for a block wall the Seabees are building for 544th Red Horse Squadron's shop at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 22:05
|Photo ID:
|6857622
|VIRIN:
|210920-N-DW148-0045
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support 544th Red Horse Squadron, by PO2 Luvenia Everettjackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT