U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support 544th Red Horse Squadron

210920-N-DW148-0045 SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 20, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Darris Rankins, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, mixes mortar for a block wall the Seabees are building for 544th Red Horse Squadron's shop at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson/Released)

