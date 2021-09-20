U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Isaac J. Falls, with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion holds a log drill in the front of his formation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. Falls was recruited out of Kansas City, Mo. With Recruiting Station Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:38 Photo ID: 6856349 VIRIN: 210920-M-CI314-2010 Resolution: 4483x2989 Size: 451.6 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Log Drills, by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.