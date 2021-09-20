Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Isaac J. Falls, with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion holds a log drill in the front of his formation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. Falls was recruited out of Kansas City, Mo. With Recruiting Station Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

